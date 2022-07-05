Integrate Projects With CSR Commitments For Successful Interventions In Critical Development Sectors : Nagaland CM To Firms  

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio urged corporate entities to prepare the draft shelf of projects, aligned with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) priorities; in order to ensure impressive strides along the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 1st ‘Nagaland CSR & Investment Conclave 2022’ on Monday, CM Rio noted that India is the first country in the world to make CSR mandatory, a policy which enable businesses to invest their profits in development activities.

“This allow corporates to participate in the development of the country, providing them opportunity to expand markets, supplement government efforts for development through private enterprise and innovation.” – he stated.

Rio lamented that the northeastern state failed to attract companies to take-up projects from their CSR obligations; and added that out of the estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore which companies have spent as part of their mandatory CSR over the last seven years, a minuscule 0.006% has been reportedly spent in Nagaland.

He hoped that firms will be able to integrate local businesses with the national supply chains; and mentioned that CSR coupled with private investments would serve as an important supplement for maximizing the impact of interventions in critical development sectors.

“Companies with their resources and expertise can help the State in designing, developing, and delivering innovative solutions with the use of advanced technology. He asserted that Nagaland is blessed with a talented and naturally innovative workforce,” – he added.

Rio stated that the state administration aims to develop a facilitative and “investor-friendly” eco-system, and working towards introducing a modern land law for easier availability of land across identified sectors in Dimapur, Kohima, and other districts.