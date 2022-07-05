IOC Delivers Cooking-Gas Through Boats In Flood-Ravaged Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Oil Corporation – a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has replaced its LPG delivery vehicles with boats in flood-devastated Assam; in order to ensure continuous supply of fuel and keep the burner flames on.

Atleast 180 people have died and more than 89.13 lakh people have suffered cumulatively across 34 districts, since April 6 in one of the worst floods, Assam witnessed in recent times.

According to the Executive Director of IndianOil-AOD – G Ramesh, extreme landslides in other neighbouring states, including – Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya have multiplied the difficulty.

“Indian Oil excelled in handling the devastating scenario and ensured the uninterrupted supply of LPG, petrol and diesel to impacted regions. Our distribution network and dealers rolled-up their sleeves to provide stranded travelers with food and drinking water,” he added.

The IOC representative, particularly lauded the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder delivery channels, which continued to function, despite immense difficulties in reaching households that were entirely submerged by floodwaters.

“The LPG door-to-door delivery continued through boats. Deliveries were now made via boats. Therefore, the northeastern state had an admirable LPG cylinder backlog of just 1.03 days, during the peak of flood crisis last week,” – he stated.

Currently, the overall backlog period for delivery of LPG cylinders has improved to 0.7 day for the entire state.

He also instructed the retail outlets to focus on continuous diesel supply to mobile tower operators, for maintaining communication lines, in the face of power outages, during the deluge.

The government deployed NDRF, Army and Air Force, besides various state organizations, which required an uninterrupted communication network for relief and rescue operations.

“The relentless efforts of the entire team of Indian Oil, primarily our frontline workers, comprising of the location staff, contract workers, tank truck crew, security guards, LPG delivery boys, have been incredible. These people ensured that the region had an uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products. We are really proud of them and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team,” Ramesh said.