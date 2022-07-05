Manipur : Central Team Visits Kamjong District; Reviews Measures Initiated To Conserve Rainwater 

NET Web Desk

A Central team of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain (JSA:CTR)’ has conducted a field-visit to various hamlets of Kamjong district, in order to get a firsthand account of various projects initiated under the campaign.

This team was led by the Director of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment (and Central Nodal Officer of JSA-CTR) – Manoj Kumar Gupta and PK Dorle, a scientist and the technical officer.

He was accompanied by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) – Kasom Khullen and district officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Kamjong.

The team visited five sites – Tamaram village, MI Project at Kasom Khullen, K Somrei village, Khamlang village and K Leihaoram village.

Besides, K Somrei and K Leihaoram villages have been transformed into ‘Amrit Sarovar sites’ based on its need to preserve groundwater.

Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated a nation-wide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain” (JSA:CTR) focusing on conserving rainwater under the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” from March 29 to November 30, 2022 in the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods of 2022, covering both urban and rural areas of all the districts in the country.

This campaign aims to unify the states, stakeholders and generate awareness on ‘Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS)’ suitable to the climatic conditions and sub-soil strata.