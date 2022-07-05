Manipur : National Commission For Women Hosts ‘Capacity-Building Training Programme’ For Women Traders 

NET Web Desk

The National Commission for Women (NCW) today organized a one-day ‘Capacity Building Training Programme’ in collaboration with the State Commission for Women, ensuring the holistic development of women traders and generating numerous entrepreneurial opportunities for them.

This event was graced by the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh as its Chief Guest, Minister for Social Welfare – Heikham Dingo Singh and Chairperson of NCW – Rekha Sharma.

Ima Keithel of Manipur – the largest all-women’ market in Asia incorporates of vast number of women manning the stalls in these markets.

In pursuance to the Commission’s programmes along northeastern states, NCW conducted this one-day training programme to support women traders of three Ima Keithels; thereby improving their means of subsistence, social security and overall quality of life.

Besides, the Manipur CM encouraged women participants; and lauded the NCW initiatives undertaken for women empowerment.

He noted that seven more Ima markets have been constructed and one more will soon be established.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Truly honoured to attend the inaugural function of “Capacity Building Training Programme for Women Traders of 3 Ima Keithels” at Imphal Hotel. The program was graced by Smt @sharmarekha Ji, Chairperson, National Commission for Women.”

“With this training program, I’m hopeful that they will be able to get the right entrepreneurial skills to compete with the well established entrepreneurs. Also, observed a one-minute silence and prayed for the victims of the recent landslide in Noney.” – he further added.

Addressing the event, the NCW Chairperson – Rekha Sharma remarked that women are present in all the sectors of Manipur and have proven that they can handle everything and anything.

“We want women of Manipur to sell their products in the e-market as well. Women here must not limit themselves to Manipur. The world is changing and women must be aware of the technology so that their products can reach anywhere in the world. We will give them wings to fly and train them in e-commerce and other technology so that the world comes to know about these products,” – stated Sharma.

The Commission had also invited eminent people from different government departments and the banking sector as resource persons to inform and educate the women on significant topics : e-commerce, banking, tax laws etc.

Meanwhile, this training programme was divided into three technical sessions. The first session was based on ‘Knowledge of Relevant Banking Schemes and How to Use Online Banking’. The second session was on the topic ‘Knowledge of Tax Laws/GST Laws and Tax Compliances and the third session was on ‘E-Commerce Demonstration’.