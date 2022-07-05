Meghalaya : Despite Discontentment, Ad-Hoc Teachers Call-Off Protest; Seeks 5% Increment Annually 

NET Web Desk

After a week-long demonstration on the enhancement of salaries, the ad-hoc teachers under the banner of Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) on Tuesday decided to call-off protest.

According to the FASTOM spokesperson – Mayborn Lyngdoh asserted that although, leaders have expressed their discontentment on the decision, but are left with no option except to call-off the protest.

However, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of FASTOM will continue to mount pressure on the state administration for salary hike of 5% increment annually.

“I’m confident that everyone of you would have a different response if I asked you individually. We received what we requested since failing to do so would mean losing what we already have. Some of you might want to keep going on strike, but I appeal to all of you to be selfless.” – continued Lyngdoh.

“FASTOM is trying its best how to make educational scenarios better so that the state can once again become the hub of the northeast,” – he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma took to twitter to mention the news. “Cabinet has approved the Enhancement of Grant In Aid to Ad hoc School Teachers. For the Hr. Sec., Sec., & Science Teachers, the enhancement will be ₹9000, and for the UP, LP, Hindi & 4th Teachers of the SSA, the enhancement will be ₹6,000.” – he wrote.

Cabinet has approved the Enhancement of Grant In Aid to Ad hoc School Teachers. For the Hr. Sec., Sec., & Science Teachers, the enhancement will be ₹9000, and for the UP, LP, Hindi & 4th Teachers of the SSA, the enhancement will be ₹6,000.@PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/wMuy7T5Pg0 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 4, 2022

“Through this, Teachers of Hr. Sec. Schools will get ₹33,000/-, Sec. Schools will get ₹29,000 & Science Teachers will get ₹31,000 UP Teachers will get ₹22,000, LP Teachers will get ₹18,000, Hind Teachers will get ₹18,000 & the 4th Teachers for SSA will get ₹18,000. The total impact of this decision will be ₹100 Crores (approx) annually on the Government expenditure. This will be applicable from 1st of July 2022.” – he further added.