Mizoram BJP President Calls-On Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari; Discusses About Ongoing Road Construction Projects 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Pradesh BJP President – Vanlalhmuaka on Monday called-on the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways – Nitin Gadkari; and discussed about the ongoing road construction work across the northeastern state by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The BJP President requested the Union Minister to instruct NHIDCL officials into constructing a National Highway between Dapchhuah and Marpara villages of Mamit district, as the road between these two villages has been never been in good conditions.

He also invited the Minister for a visit to the state of Mizoram, to which the Minister replied that he shall try to visit the state in August.

Vanlalhmuaka also apprised the union minister that the state administration does not have enough funds for construction of roads, NHIDCL has taken up the construction work; but as the project is of a larger volume, he requested the Minister to transfer some of the construction works to local contractors.

Responding to the same, the union minister noted to provide utmost priority to the Mizoram BJP’s request, as good roads are one of the important steps for development.

He also expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for the ongoing highway construction in the state.