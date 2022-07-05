Mizoram : Government Employees To Get Housing Complex; Built Using Japanese Technology To Prevent Earthquake Damage 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Federation of Mizoram Government Employees & Workers (FMGE&W) today convened a meeting under the chairmanship of their President Lalchuailova on the topic of the ‘Federation Enclave’.

For the first time in the state, Chief Minister Zoramthanga will launch a Housing Complex on July 15, 2022 at Luangmual in Aizawl, and booking for flat flats/apartments shall commence from the same day, with a 10% payment.

Besides, housing loans will also be available for the government staffs.

Blue Mountain Construction Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd. has been selected to construct a World Class Housing Complex called ‘Federation Enclave’ for State Government employees.

The complex shall accommodate 344 apartments with blocks having 2 BHK and 3 BHK. These apartments shall not be leased out for rents.

The buildings at ‘Federation Enclave’ shall be constructed using Japanese Technique of Rocco Housing for safety from earthquakes. It will be equipped with elevators, fire safety network, a 24 hours electric power backup, water recycling plant, car parking, parks and club house.

Prof. Christopher Charles Benninger has been chosen as the architect for the housing complex.