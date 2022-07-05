President Kovind Dials Assam CM; Enquires About Flood Situation 

NET Web Desk

President Ram Nath Kovind today called the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the ongoing deluge, which have wreaked havoc on the northeastern state.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude for the President’s call and enquiring about the flood crisis and the continuing relief and rescue efforts.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Honoured to receive a phone call from Hon’ble Rashtrapati Adarniya Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, who enquired about Assam’s flood scene and ongoing relief & rescue operations. Extremely grateful for his concern. It’ll boost our morale in overcoming this situation.”

Its worthy to note that recently, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi has also expressed concern over the massive flood crisis in Assam, induced by heavy and torrential rainfall, and mentioned that the central government is continuously monitoring the flood situation; and working closely with state administration to provide all possible assistance for overcoming the challenge.