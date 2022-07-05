Sikkim : ‘Girish And The Chronicles (GATC)’ Set To Rock Spain-Based Music Fest 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s premier Indian Hard rock band – Girish And The Chronicles (GATC) is all set to head Spain for the renowned Zurbaran Rock Music Festival, slated to be held on July 8-9 8th in Burgos, Spain.

It will be flying to Madrid on July 6, to set festival vibes throughout the European nation. GATC will be sharing the stage with rock legends and German rock giants – Bonfire, Grave Digger and more. This is their second visit to a European nation within a span of few months, following a successful trip show at Switzerland’s ‘UR Rock festival’, held in November 2021.

The band is really excited and looking forward to rock the European audience, and spread their music, popularizing the name of Sikkim & India, across these international lands.

Following their performance in Spain, the band will be heading to Dubai, for their upcoming show, scheduled to be held on the July 16, 2022.

Their recent album “Hail to the Heroes”, which was released in February 2022, has grabbed tons of attention and as been making news amongst various rock and metals fans, critics, magazines, radio stations and digital platforms worldwide.

They have already been covered by various rock and metal magazines and radio starting across U.S.A, Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Russia and more.

“The band is quite happy with the love and the overwhelming response,” – further reads the press communique.

Formed in October 2009, GATC is a Hard Rock/Melodic Rock/Progressive/Heavy Metal band from Sikkim, currently based out of the city of Bengaluru. It has been a prominent name in the Hard Rock/Metal scene of the country since 2009.

Its members include – Girish Pradhan (vocalist/guitars), Yogesh Pradhan (bassist), Suraj Karki (lead guitars) and Nagen Mongranti (drums).

Popularly known for soaring vocals, biting guitars, thunderous bass and pounding drums, and depicting ’80s Heavy Metal/Hard Rock sound, electrifying live shows, GATC has proved itself as a recognized band of the Hard Rock culture in India, consistently for the last 10 years.

It has gained a cult following with 80’s and 90’s hair metal & rock experts. Besides, the band has already been booked for the Hard Rock Hell (HRH) festival, slated to be held in Manchester, UK in 2022.