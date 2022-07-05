Sikkim : Meeting Of Retired Army Officials Held In Gangtok

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Central Security Forces today organized its quarterly meeting of retired officials at ITBP Sector Headquarters in Gangtok.

This meeting was presided over by the Commandant (Staff) of Sikkim Welfare Officer – Mukesh Yadav. It witnessed the presence of 12 former officials of all security forces and their families.

All the officials present in the meeting were welcomed by the Ward officer. Following which, Yadav listened to the grievances of the officials.

During the meeting, the members of the ex-paramilitary forces were apprised of the two issues faced by the retired officers, including – health-related challenges and lack of hospitals in far-flung areas, across Gangtok and other regions of Sikkim.

Besides, the officials also discussed about challenges like – non-availability of Central Government Hospital Scheme (CGHS) and sudden stoppage of pension.

It was also apprised that recruitment information was not shared among aspirants. Responding to this, the Warb Officer (Welfare and Rehabilitation Board) has assured to share concerned information, and in future as soon as the notification of recruitment is received, it will be shared to all the former office bearers through Whatsapp.

On the occasion, Mr. Purba Sherpa (Second Command), who retired from Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), called-on Fighter (Staff) – Mukesh Yadav, who was presiding over the write-up meeting based on his experiences during his service.

Besides, the Chairman has assured possible assistance to the former office bearers and this meeting was concluded with and good wishes of the family members.