Tripura : Government Officials Must Have Thorough Knowledge On Kokborok Language; Says Education Minister – Ratanlal Nath 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2022 : The Education minister of Tripura- Ratanlal Nath on Monday said that the government officials of major departments should have a thorough knowledge of tribal languages, especially Kokborok so that the indigenous people can communicate their problems and matters without any obstacle.

Nath on Monday attended a valedictory and certificate distribution programme of the online Kokborok learning course for Tripura government’s Group A, B and C employees organized by the Directorate of Kokborok and other minority languages at Shiksha Bhavan here in Agartala city.

Addressing the programme, the Education minister said that the state government was ardent to promote and protect the Kokborok language which can become another means of communication in government offices.

“To enrich the Kokborok language through its introduction in the school level, several steps have been initiated from the state government by appointing post graduate teachers for higher secondary level. Recently, 22 assistant professors have been appointed for imparting education in Kokborok language in higher educational institutions through the Tripura Public Service commission,” he said.

Citing the significance of the communication aspect, Nath said, “A special Kokborok training program for the employees of Group A, B and C employees had been arranged by the department of Kokborok which is indeed a distinctive one. The programme’s objective is: People residing in tribal dominated areas and hills of the state should not hesitate in highlighting their problems before the concerned authorities. Language creates a strong bond of understanding”.

“A total of 100 officials have been enrolled for the course in the first batch of training. A 40-days of training module was arranged virtually for all the officials. On the weekdays and holidays, lessons were imparted. An exam was conducted on completion of the course and 35 out of the hundred officials passed successfully. This process is continuous. Under the purview of the scheme, more officials will be brought”, he also added.