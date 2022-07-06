Arunachal Pradesh : Central Team Visits Papum Pare District; Review Initiatives Undertaken For Rainwater Harvesting 

- NET Web Desk
A Central team of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain (JSA:CTR)’ has conducted an awareness-cum-plantation drive at Ganga & Bhaat Village in Papum Pare District on Tuesday.
This team is on their tour to the northeastern state, in order to get a firsthand account of various projects initiated under the campaign ‘Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls’ – which intends to preserve and rejuvenate water-bodies.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of MyGov Arunachal Pradesh wrote “On 5th July, the Central team from Jal Shakti Abhiyan: #CatchTheRain 2022 conducted an awareness cum plantation drive at Ganga & Bhaat village, Papum Pare. The team is on their tour to Arunachal as part of the ongoing campaign to preserve & rejuvenate water bodies under JSA 2022.”
On 5th July, the Central team from Jal Shakti Abhiyan: #CatchTheRain 2022 conducted an awareness cum plantation drive at Ganga & Bhaat village, Papum Pare. The team is on their tour to Arunachal as part of the ongoing campaign to preserve & rejuvenate water bodies under JSA 2022. pic.twitter.com/1EuEfRavJ1
— MyGov Arunachal Pradesh (@MyGovArunachal) July 6, 2022
Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated a nation-wide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain” (JSA:CTR) focusing on conserving rainwater under the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” from March 29 to November 30, 2022 in the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods of 2022, covering both urban and rural areas of all the districts in the country.
This campaign aims to unify the states, stakeholders and generate awareness on ‘Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS)’ suitable to the climatic conditions and sub-soil strata.