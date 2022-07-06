Arunachal Pradesh : Central Team Visits Papum Pare District; Review Initiatives Undertaken For Rainwater Harvesting 

NET Web Desk

A Central team of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain (JSA:CTR)’ has conducted an awareness-cum-plantation drive at Ganga & Bhaat Village in Papum Pare District on Tuesday.

This team is on their tour to the northeastern state, in order to get a firsthand account of various projects initiated under the campaign ‘Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls’ – which intends to preserve and rejuvenate water-bodies.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of MyGov Arunachal Pradesh wrote “On 5th July, the Central team from Jal Shakti Abhiyan: #CatchTheRain 2022 conducted an awareness cum plantation drive at Ganga & Bhaat village, Papum Pare. The team is on their tour to Arunachal as part of the ongoing campaign to preserve & rejuvenate water bodies under JSA 2022.”

Its worthy to note that the Ministry of Jal Shakti has initiated a nation-wide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan : Catch the Rain” (JSA:CTR) focusing on conserving rainwater under the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls” from March 29 to November 30, 2022 in the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods of 2022, covering both urban and rural areas of all the districts in the country.