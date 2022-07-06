Assam : Agradoot – ‘Strong Voice Of Northeast’ Always Kept National Interest Paramount; Asserts PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi remarked that the ‘strong voice of the Northeast in the Assamese language’ – Dainik Agradoot for not compromising with journalistic values; which have always kept the national interest paramount.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday, i.e., July 6 via video-conferencing; PM Modi noted that under the guidance of Kanak Sen Deka, Agradoot during the critical times of emergency formed a new generation of value-based journalism.

He underlined the sterling contribution of Indian language journalism into tradition, culture, freedom struggle and the development journey.

“Assam has played a key role in the development of language journalism in India as the state has been a very vibrant place from the point of view of journalism. Journalism started 150 years ago in the Assamese language and kept on getting stronger with time,” – he stated.

PM Modi recalled that the journey of the ‘Dainik Agradoot’ in the last 50 years, narrates the story of the transformation which took place in Assam.

He mentioned that “people’s movements have played an important role in realizing this change. People’s movements protected the cultural heritage and Assamese pride of Assam. And now Assam is writing a new development story with the help of public participation.”

“When there is dialogue, there is a solution. It is through dialogue that possibilities expand. Therefore, along with the flow of knowledge in Indian democracy, the flow of information is also flowing continuously. Agradoot is part of that tradition,” – he added.

Meanwhile, during the occasion, PM Modi also empathized with the ongoing flood crisis faced by the northeastern state.

“Assam is also facing great challenges and difficulties in the form of floods. Normal life has been greatly affected in many districts of Assam. The Chief Minister and his team are working very hard day and night for relief and rescue,” he said.

The Prime Minister also assured the people of Assam, the readers of Agradoot, that the central and state governments are working together to reduce their difficulties.

This event was also attended by the Assam Chief Minister – Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the chief patron of Agradoot’s Golden jubilee celebration committee.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote “Agradoot is an iconic daily of Assam. Greetings to the entire team and their readers on the Golden Jubilee of the newspaper group.”

Agradoot is an iconic daily of Assam. Greetings to the entire team and their readers on the Golden Jubilee of the newspaper group. https://t.co/IO0xDHFMIu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

Live: Golden Jubilee Celebration of 'Agradoot'- An Assamese Newspaper at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. https://t.co/pb5sDYh4du — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2022

Heartfelt gratitude to Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji for extending constant support to Assam in these trying times. With relief and rehabilitation work undergoing on full scale, we hope to recover from the situation soon.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RW6Tcct3o2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2022

Writings of Srimanta Sankardev convey the principle of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat… Colonisation hindered growth of Indian languages and study of modern science was confined to only 2-3 languages: Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji at Golden Jubilee celebration of Agradoot. pic.twitter.com/ruDh7ki4dv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2022

Happy to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of 'Agradoot' inaugurated virtually by Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. With his 50 years of dedicated journalism, Shri Kanaksen Deka sir has led the news group to become an important part of Assam’s rich print media legacy. pic.twitter.com/DpTMyJzgqT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2022

Its worthy to note that Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly, which was established by the veteran journalist from Assam – Kanak Sen Deka.

In 1995, a leading daily – Dainik Agradoot commenced, which later developed into one of the trusted and influential voice of Assam.