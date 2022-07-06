Assam : Suspected Thief Injured In Police Firing At Kokrajhar 

NET Web Desk

A suspected bag snatcher was left injured today in police firing at Assam’s Kokrajhar district, when he attempted to snatch an official’s service weapon.

As per a senior police official, the accused was taken to a location in Kokrajhar District’s Balajan Tiniali to retrieve a stolen bag.

“While returning, he attempted to snatch an officer’s pistol and fled away. Although he was asked to stop, he didn’t pay heed. With no option left, the police team fired one round injuring him on a leg,” the official said.

Since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021, a total of 54 individuals have been killed and nearly 140 others have been injured in police action, while reportedly attempting to run from detention or attacking officials.

The Assam government on June 20 submitted an affidavit to the Guwahati HC, stating that “no extra-judicial killing” had occurred in the state.