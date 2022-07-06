BJP-Led NDA Presidential Candidate Likely To Visit Meghalaya Today; Seek Support For Ensuing Polls

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Meghalaya today, in order to seek support from ruling MPs, legislators and ministers for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

Murmu had been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections.

“She will be arriving in Meghalaya on the afternoon of July 6. During the visit, Murmu will hold close-door interactions with the MPs and MLAs of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) at Orchid Lake resort,” – informed a senior official.

Its worthy to note that the BJP, comprises of 2 legislators in the House of 60, which is a constituent of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition in Meghalaya.

As per sources, five suspended Congress legislators have also vowed support to the MDA administration, who is likely to vote in favour of Murmu.

Atleast 12 legislators in the Assembly, belong to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Besides, Murmu has also visited the northeastern state of Assam & Tripura, to attain support for the ensuing Presidential polls.