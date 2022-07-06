BJP-Led NDA’s Presidential Candidate – Draupadi Murmu Visits Assam; To Garner Support For Ensuing Elections

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu arrived at Assam late on Tuesday night, to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

She is also expected to meet the MPs, legislators and ministers of the ruling BJP and its allies – Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL).

Accompanied by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, the presidential candidate was received by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cabinet Minister – Pijush Hazarika; among other leaders.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Glad to have received Adarniya Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, BJP-led NDA’s candidate for upcoming Presidential election, at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Our fondest greetings and good wishes to her.”

As per party sources, Murmu will convene a closed-door meeting today at a Guwahati-based hotel with all the MPs, MLAs and ministers of the BJP and its allies; seeking their support for the ensuing presidential elections.

Its worthy to note that the 126-member legislative assembly currently comprises of 78 members from the ruling NDA alliance with the BJP having 62 members, while its allies AGP and UPPL have 9 & 7 legislators respectively.