COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 210 New Cases – Highest In Past 5 Months; Fatality Toll Stands At 6,639  

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 210 new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day infections recorded in the past five months, bringing the total caseload to 7,25,481.

Since June 19, the state has counted atleast 1,146 new cases.

Kamrup (Metro), which comprises of Guwahati, reported the highest number of cases – 98, followed by Kamrup (Rural) at 26 and Dibrugarh at 19.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6639, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, 1347 COVID-positive patients have succumbed, due to unrelated incidents.

The state currently has 810 active cases, up from 710 the previous day. Altogether 110 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, bringing the overall recovery rate to 7,16,683.

As many as 2,83,98,737 samples have been tested so far in the state; as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

The positivity rate stood and recovery toll stands at 10.14 per cent and 98.79% respectively. Altogether 4,67,14,477 doses of anti-COVID vaccines have been administered so far, the bulletin added.