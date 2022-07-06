COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 91 New Cases; Fatality Toll Stands At 706 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.24%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 429. While, a total of 2,29,439 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 499 samples were tested on July 05, 2022, out of which 38 samples belonged to males, while 53 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,304. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 90 positive cases respectively.