Dalai Lama Is Expected To Visit Sikkim By 2022 : CM – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)

Sikkim CM during the 87th birthday celebrations of The Dalai Lama at Chandmari's Shera Monastery

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) remarked that the spiritual leader – Dalai Lama is expected to visit Sikkim by this year to bless the Sikkim citizens; only if situation permits.

Addressing the 87th birthday celebrations of The Dalai Lama at Shera Monastery in Chandmari, Tamang stated that “after the formation of SKM government in the year 2019, we have approached His Holiness Dalai Lama and invited him to visit Sikkim, but due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, this visit got cancelled. Recently we have again invited him, and if all goes well, Dalai Lama will visit Sikkim within this year to bless the people.”

CM Tamang attended the event as its chief guest. He was accompanied by cabinet colleagues. This event witnessed the presence of large number of people, hailing from the Tibetan community.

The celebration was organized by the Tibetan settlement Office, Six Tibetan Association and Pancha Kiduk Gangtok.

During the occasion, CM assured that in the upcoming supplementary budget, the state administration will allocate funds for the Tibetan community, an initiative which will immensely support citizens of Chandmari and the adjoining area of the Shyari constituency.

The program also witnessed felicitation of the various eminent personalities from the Tibetan community for their extraordinary service to society.

Traditional dances by various Kyiduk were also showcased during the occasion. The programme commenced with a cake-cutting ceremony by the Chief Minister.