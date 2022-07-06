Draupadi Murmu Visits Arunachal Pradesh To Seek Support For Presidential Elections 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

She is expected to meet the MPs, legislators and ministers of the ruling BJP-led administration.

Accompanied by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik, Member of Parliament (MP) – Dr Rajdeep Roy & BJP National Spokesperson – Sambit Patra; the presidential candidate was received by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “Glad to have received Hon Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, NDA’s candidate for upcoming Presidential election; Hon Min Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji & Smt @PratimaBhoumik ji; Hon MP Shri @drrajdeeproy ji & BJP Spokesperson Shri @sambitswaraj ji at Raj Bhawan helipad. My best wishes to her”

Its worthy to note that Murmu is a tribal leader, who if elected, would become the first tribal President and second female President of India. Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the BJP-led NDA Presidential candidate was sworn-in as Jharkhand’s first woman Governor in 2015.