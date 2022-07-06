Draupadi Murmu Visits Meghalaya To Seek Support For Presidential Elections 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu arrived in Meghalaya on Wednesday, to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

She is expected to meet the MPs, legislators and ministers of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA)-led administration.

The presidential candidate was accompanied by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik & BJP National Spokesperson – Sambit Patra.

Upon arriving at the airport, Murmu was received by the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, Speaker of the assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, BJP minister Sanbor Shullai, BJP legislator A L Hek and the saffron party’s state president E Mawrie.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Meghalaya extends its warmest welcome to Smti. Draupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate on her maiden visit to our State. As tribals, it is our honour to have Smti. Draupadi with us today.”

“Meghalaya extends its support to NDA’s Presidential Candidate, Smti. Draupadi Murmu Ji. As a tribal community, it will be our honour to offer our support to India’s 1st Indigenous Tribal Woman as our country’s President” – he further added.

Murmu had been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections.

BJP, comprises of 2 legislators in the House of 60, which is a constituent of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition in Meghalaya. As per sources, five suspended Congress legislators have also vowed support to the MDA administration, who is likely to vote in favour of Murmu.

Atleast 12 legislators in the Assembly, belong to Trinamool Congress (TMC). Besides, Murmu has also visited the northeastern states of Assam, Tripura, Manipur & Arunachal Pradesh to attain support for the ensuing Presidential polls.

Its worthy to note that Murmu is a tribal leader, who if elected, would become the first tribal President and second female President of India. Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the BJP-led NDA Presidential candidate was sworn-in as Jharkhand’s first woman Governor in 2015.