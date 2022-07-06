Eastern Air Command’s Air Marshal – D K Patnaik Visits Assam, Meghalaya; Reviews Operational & Administrative Preparedness 

NET Web Desk

The Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command was on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, for reviewing operational and administrative preparedness of the base; as informed by a defence spokesperson on Wednesday.

The Air Force official concluded his visit on Tuesday, after taking stock of operations across various units and sections of the Air Force Station Mohanbari in Dibrugarh, and the forward areas of Walong and Vijaynagar.

He also interacted with the personnel and emphasized on the strategic importance of the base, and its future developmental aspects. Besides, the air marshal highlighted the importance of being conversant with their role in operations, and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

Patnaik also visited the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong, besides the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan, the spokesperson added.