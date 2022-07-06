Manipur-Based Organization Encourages Alternative Livelihood For Poppy Growers; Distribute Yongchak Saplings 

NET Web Desk

A Manipur-based non-profit organization – ‘The New Generation’ has been relentlessly working to initiate efforts for eliminating poppy cultivation and encouraging the adoption of alternative modes of subsistence.

Expressing support towards the ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign – an initiative to curb poppy production along the state; the organization has distributed a few Parkia (Yongchak) saplings to poppy growers of Khamasom Khullen in Ukhrul District.

According to an official statement, the non-profit organization noted that “Drugs are the enemies of HOPE & AMBITION- and when we are fighting against Drugs we are fighting for the future.”

Besides, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has also commended the organization for its unwavering efforts.

Its worthy to note that Yongchak tree, or popularly referred as ‘tree-beans’ is a well-known legume in India and Southeast Asia, which has been facing possible extinction in the North East region. As a result, the distribution of these saplings will help to conserve the endangered plant species.

Yongchak (Parkia speciosa) can reach over thirty meters in height and grow rampantly in the wild. It bears a unique odour, thus earning the moniker “stinky bean”.

In Manipur, Yongchak is traditionally used for food, medicine and fodder. The pod is consumed as vegetable, salad in all its developmental stages starting from the green tender pods to the matured black seeds either fresh or sun-dried for later use, during off season.