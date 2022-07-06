Manipur Will Witness Massive Transformation In Road Infrastructure; Following Rainy Season : CM – N. Biren Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today remarked that the northeastern state will witness massive transformation along the road infrastructure, following the rainy season.

“Strengthening connectivity has always been the priority for the Manipur Government,” – he stated.

In order to emphasize the point, he posted a video which details the massive accomplishments, the northeastern state has so far attained.

This video mentions about the concerted efforts undertaken by the state administration to connect Manipur with the rest of India and abroad. The first goods train arrived in Manipur at Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station during January 2022; The first Imphal-Shillong Direct Flight were flagged-off under RCS-UDAN Scheme in 2021; Imphal-Moreh Trans-Asian 4-Lane Highway has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 762 Crores; Imphal will soon have direct flight connectivity to Mandalay, once the Indo-Myanmar border is opened; Numerous steps have also been undertaken to connect remote and interior parts of the state with Imphal; Under Manipur Heli Service launched in 2018, Jiribam, Moreh, Tamenglong, Thanlon and Parbung are now connected to Imphal via Helicopter Service;

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “With guidance of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, strengthening connectivity has always been the priority for the Govt. in Manipur. Soon after this rainy season, we will be witnessing a massive change in the road infrastructure of the state.”