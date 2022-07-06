Mizoram : NLFT Cadre Held From Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the 2nd Battalion of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Mizoram Police apprehended a member of the proscribed outfit – National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) BM – Biswa Mohan Debbarman faction, from Vaivakawn Locality of Aizawl.

Identified as – Jacob Hrangkhawl, the offender is claimed to be the President of the banned terror outfit.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop conducted a search operation at the residence of Jacob, and confiscated diaries and three mobile phones from his possession.

Officials noted that although Jacob Hrangkawl was believed to be hiding in Myanmar, he has been tracked down in Aizawl through his mobile phone numbers.