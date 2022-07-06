Mizoram : Union Minister – V. Muraleedharan Visits Mamit District; Reviews Implementation Of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs – V. Muraleedharan today visited Mamit district, where a discussion on various projects under Centrally-Sponsored Scheme (CSS) was held with various government department officials, community leaders and NGOs.

Mamit DC Lalnunhlua commenced the meeting with a keynote address, followed by a power point presentation of the status of Mamit district by Aspirational District Programme Nodal Officer Lalsanglura.

During the meeting, V. Muraleedharan said that as Mamit is an aspirational district, proper plans and targets should be made which should be followed devoutly. The Minister also stated that he shall inform the DoNER and other concerned Ministries about the problems faced various governmental departments in the district.

The meeting was followed by an interactive questions and answer sessions between the Union Minister and others present at the meeting, and a meeting of the beneficiaries of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) and V. Muraleedharan.

The Minister will also visit District Hospital, Anganwadi Centre – V, Govt. Mamit College, Govt. Mamit HSS, and interact with beneficiaries of PMAY (U) and PMUY tomorrow.