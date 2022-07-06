Retired IAS Officer – MN Nampui Appointed As ‘Woman Director’ Of Meghalaya Energy Corporation 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik has appointed the retired IAS official – M. N. Nampui as common Independent and Woman Director in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, and its three subsidiary companies.

This decision has been undertaken with due recommendations from the Competent Authority.

The appointment order was issued on June 30; which will come with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.

According to the appointment order issued by the Commissioner & Secretary of Meghalaya’s Power Department – Pravin Bakshi, IAS; “On the recommendation of the Competent Authority, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti M.N. Nampui, IAS (Retired) as common Independent and Woman Director in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and its 3 (three) subsidiary companies, with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.”