Sikkim : ‘Portable Heart Monitoring Device’ Distributed To 3 PHCs; Determining Risk Of Irregular Heartbeats 

NET Web Desk

The Namchi District Administration have provided three units of Fetosense – a smartphone-based portable fetal heart monitoring device to Namthang, Yangang and Temi Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

These devices were procured with the assistance of Teestavalley Power Transmission Limited (TPTL) under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

All of these units were handed-over to the Medical Officer In-charge of the three PHCs.

Its worthy to note that concerned medical device were delivered to the District Hospital Namchi, Jorethang Community Health Centre (CHC) and Ravangla PHC in the year 2021.

This effort aimed to augment health services, particularly along the maternal health sectors located at remote villages of the district. Following the benefits to rural population, the District Administration has expanded this initiative to three more PHCs of the district.