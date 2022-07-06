Tripura Board Results Declared : 86.18% Passed Class-X; 94.46% Students Passed Class-XII

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2022 : Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of Madhyamik and HS+2 examinations 2022 where a total of 43,294 students and 28,931 students on ‘regular’ mode appeared and out of them, 37,748 students and 27,544 students passed successfully recording a pass percentages of 86.18 percent and 94.46 percent, respectively.

In a press conference at TBSE office complex here in Agartala city on Wednesday, Board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said “Altogether 43,294 candidates comprising 20,787 males and 22,507 females appeared in the Madhyamik examinations in 2022 from 1071 schools across the state. The examination was conducted in 161 examination venues under 77 examination centres.”

“Among the eight districts, South Tripura district bagged the top position with 92.07 percent of passed-out candidates while Dhalai district recorded the last position with 81.86 percent of candidates succeeded. Out of 1071 schools, 197 schools recorded 100 percent pass of students appeared in Madhyamik examination while four students appeared from a school and none passed”, he added.

On the other hand, in total, 28,931 candidates comprising 14,068 males and 14,863 females appeared on ‘regular’ mode in HS+2 examination conducted by the Tripura Board. The students appeared from 407 schools and examination was conducted in 91 venues under 61 centres. The South Tripura district bagged the highest pass percentage of 97.13 percent and West Tripura district with lowest pass percentage of 94.12 percent. 85 schools out of 407 schools recorded 100 percent passed out students in HS+2 examination conducted by the Tripura Board, Dr Saha said.

He also said “In HS+2 examination, 3,501 students from Science stream appeared, 672 students appeared from Commerce stream and 24,429 students appeared from Humanities stream. This year, 32 candidates and 24 students took the Madhyamik and HS+2 examination.”

TBSE secretary Dulal Dey informed that 33 students bagged their positions in the top ten list of Madhyamik and Hridipta Roy, a student of Khudiram English Medium School secured first position while 23 students secured their positions in the top ten list and Sagar Roy, a student of Laxmi Chara Ramkrishna High School grabbed the first position.

Meanwhile, the Education minister Ratanlal Nath congratulated all the students who have qualified and wishes them a bright future. He also urged all the unsuccessful students who failed to succeed in more than two subjects but have been able to score a total of 150 marks, to take advantage of the newly launched ‘Save the Year’ project and take firm steps towards building a career. Finally, Nath urged those students who have not been successful this year to get rid of all the depression and frustration and start studying with new vigour.