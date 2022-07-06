Tripura Government Contemplates To Introduce Alternatives For Eliminating Single-Use Plastic 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2022 : Tripura’s Secretary of the Science and Technology department Pradip Kumar Chakraborty on Tuesday, urged the concerned departments to adopt a two-pronged strategy for eliminating Single-Use Plastic (SUP) from everyday life.

Explaining his point at a programme on Tuesday, Chakraborty said “Firstly, the urban local bodies’ authorities should take efforts to encourage alternative products to phase out the use of single use plastic. We were habituated with old-fashioned alternatives like Sal and banana tree leaves for serving food in different feasts before the plastic materials came into our lives. In open markets, paper bags can be used as a substitute for plastic carry bags. For replacing plastic with a sustainable alternative, we need to search for a scope that is cost-efficient and environment-friendly.”

Realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to phase out single use plastic (SUP) from public life, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has undertaken comprehensive measures to give effect to India’s commitment to ban identified Single Use Plastic items. As part of this, Tripura State Pollution Control Board organized a day-long workshop on Tuesday to sensitize the officials of all 20 urban local bodies (ULBs) in state about the use of Single Use Plastic- Web Portal and Grievance Application developed by the CPCB in-line with the phasing out of Single Use Plastics from the public life.

Citing the engagement of SHGs, NGOs and other start-ups in production of such products, Chakraborty said, “To eliminate plastic that has been with us for the last 70 years, we have to proceed in phases. But, the big stockists and wholesale outlets must be stopped in spite of targeting small shops. The ULBs authorities can enforce orders on putting a ban on use of SUP by asking them to stop use of it and if not, strict actions such as cancellation of the trade license and other relevant documents will be initiated. However, alternatives should be brought before using such force at the highest level.”

Mentioning the unfriendly effects of the use of plastic, the Secretary said, “This material is having an adverse impact on the mother earth and Agartala city is being hit by floods on every monsoon is one of the burning instances of it. Plastic is one of the leading factors for creating disturbance in normal life. With plastic wastes, the drains get blocked which prevents free flow water causing water logging every year”.

Speaking on the programme, the TSPCB chairman Prof BK Agarwala asked the representatives of the ULBs to submit small projects related to waste management. “The state pollution control board is prepared to offer funds for small waste management projects. We shall also deliver logistic support by connecting ULBs with recyclers. With all our collective efforts, we should ensure that single use plastic should be entirely eliminated from public life.” He also highlighted how the whole ecological balance i.e. aquatic and terrestrial life is endangered due to plastic materials.

The higher officials of the state administration also asked the representatives of different Urban Local Bodies to lay out instances of new innovations in the waste management system.