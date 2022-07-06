Tripura : Triple Accomplishment; As Mother & Two Daughters Pass Board Exams

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 06, 2022 : The famous proverb ‘Where there’s a will there’s a way’ had been proved unerring by 53-year old Shila Rani Das as she passed in the Madhyamik examination 2022 with good scores conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education. The essence of euphoria had escalated more as two of her daughters Rajashree Das and Jayashree Das passed the higher secondary examination. Shila Das is a government employee working in Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Sharing her success story, Shila Das told reporters, “The success achieved in clearing the Madhyamik examination in 2022 is indeed a proud moment for me. Although I could not devote much time to my studies, I managed to clear the exam which is a big achievement for me”.

It is reported that she got married at a young age and failed to proceed with her study further. A few years back, she lost her husband and from that time onwards, she was busy raising her daughters.

Describing this triple success as a blessing of Maa Kali, Jayashree Das said “My mother desired to appear in the examination, but failed as she was busy with her household chores and looking after us. However, we encouraged her to appear for Madhyamik when we were preparing for the HS+2 examination. Accepting it, she had performed well in the board exams.”

It is worthy to mention here that the Tripura Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the results of Madhyamik and HS+2 examinations on Wednesday. Altogether, 43,294 candidates comprising 20,787 boys and 22,507 girls appeared in the Madhyamik examinations in 2022. On the other hand, in total, 28,931 total candidates appeared in the HS+2 examination conducted by the Tripura Board.