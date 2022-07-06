War-On-Drugs : Heroin, Ammunition Seized From Meghalaya’s Jowai; 3 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Meghalaya Police have apprehended three armed traffickers and confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances from their possession in Jowai.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) conducted a major operation and waylaid these suspected persons and vehicles tracing towards Lalong Park.

During thorough raid, the security forces recovered one no. of 7.65 mm pistol with magazine & 4 live ammo; Rs 4 Lakhs; 9 soap cases, containing suspected heroine & 1 small bottle stuffed with suspected heroine amounting to total 108 gms.

Meanwhile, three mobile phones; 1 long dagger; one Gypsy vehicle; and a local taxi vehicle (Maruti 800) was also seized from their possession.

Taking to Twitter, the West Jaintia Hills Police wrote “Continuing its fight against DRUGS menace in Jowai, an operation was conducted by ANTF & waylaid the suspected persons & vehicles tracing to Ialong park @ 3.00 pm today who had come for peddling. The following were seized from their possessions and 3 person arrested.”

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma referred the massive seizure as a “resounding blow to drug trafficking”. “.@Jowai_Police dealt a resounding blow to drug trafficking by arresting 3 notorious traffickers & seized 108 gms heroin ₹4 Lakhs 1 pistol (7.65mm) with 4 live rounds 2 Vehicles 3 mobiles Kudos to @MeghalayaPolice” – he wrote.