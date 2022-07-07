Arunachal Pradesh : ‘6-Years-Of-Pema-Sarkar’! Let’s Have A Glimpse Of Initiatives Undertaken For Economic & Cultural Development

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister – Pema Khandu has brought profound reform along myriad sectors, leading to upliftment of communities.

In order to recount its unwavering efforts, let’s have a glimpse of few measures undertaken by the concerned administration, during the period of 6 years.

It has constructed numerous state-of-the-art public libraries – demonstrating the necessity to spread historical knowledge and information, which is an important component of economic and cultural development.

According to official bulletin, a double-storied ‘Model Library Building’ has already been completed. Besides, 6 circle libraries building have been completed in Deomali, Pongchau, Wakka, Laju, Mahadevpur and Khimiyang. Two block libraries completed in Kanubari & Hanoko. While, two sub-divisional libraries completed in Dambuk & Bilat.

Besides, the state government is working relentlessly for the upliftment and empowerment of women through various schemes, including – The Arunachal Pradesh Terms & Conditions of Services of Anganwadi Workers & Helpers, their Role & Responsibility Guidelines, 2019; Monthly honorarium of 6,225 Anganwadi Workers & 6,225 Helpers enhanced from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000; One-Destitute Home-cum-Working Women Hostel at Chimpu was sanctioned and is under-construction; Felicitation of Women Achiever Awards scheme guidelines has been notified.

In order to boost agriculture in the frontier state, the CM has launched ‘Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana’ by providing credit facilities to beneficiaries through various banks. Atleast, 4487 farmers and 401 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been benefitted across the state. While, 600 hectares of land has been brought under Scientific Land Terracing and 400 farmers benefitted along 8 food-deficit districts.

It has also the ‘Chief Minister Krishi Samuh Yojana (CMKSY)’ – a step towards transforming lives of cultivators through cooperative approach. Under this scheme, 50 Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) have been formed & nurtured across 22 districts.

Meanwhile, the state administration has also empowered farmers through CM’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana (CMSKY)’s ‘Agri-Farm Mechanization Programme’. Under the concerned programme, 6714 agricultural machineries have been distributed to farmers across the state.

The state administration has also ensured 100% implementation of e-office in the civil secretariat, to bring efficiency, transparency & accountability in governance. Within just few months, all the districts and directorates will also be onboarded.

Its worthy to note that Arunachal assembly is first in the northeast & third in the country to have successfully implemented the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project. A paper recycling unit has also been installed in the assembly complex to re-use the waste papers.

The state has referred the year 2022, as the year of e-governance with 22 people-centric initiatives, making the state a leader in e-governance across the nation.

Despite, huge reduction in available resources during the last two financial years, the state government did not compromise on development of the state & never defaulted in honoring any committed liabilities, such as – wages, salaries and loan repayments.

The state administration has performed well, within FRBM target consistently, inspite of constraints due to COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been adjudged as the ‘most improved small state’ in the categories of infrastructure and governance by a leading media group.

Under ‘Pema Sarkar’, the annual budget has increased more than double from Rs 12553 in 2015-16 to Rs 26111 Crores in 2022-23 alongwith increasing GSDP with more than Rs 10,000 Crores to reach almost Rs 30,000 Crores.

The state’s share of capital expenditure to the total expenditure has been consistently above the national average and the highest in northeastern regions; which indicates that the frontier state have been investing more on capital infrastructure.