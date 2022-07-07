Assam : Dhubri Mosque Appeals Not To Sacrifice Cows On ‘Bakrid 2022’ 

NET Web Desk

The Hatidhura Jame Masjid Committee in Assam’s Dhubri district has appealed the Muslim community not to sacrifice cows, during the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha or ‘Bakrid’ festival, in order to avoid offending religious sentiments of the Hindus.

This comes days after the chief of Assam unit of Jamiat Ulema & President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) – Badruddin Ajmal made a similar appeal.

According to a committee member – the primary goal of this appeal is to maintain peace and harmony among the communities.

Its worthy to note that recently, Ajmal made a similar appeal and remarked that ‘Qurbani’ is a significant aspect of the celebration and animals other than cows can be sacrificed.

He noted that “Sanatan dharma of Hindu religion reveres the cow as their mother and worships them. We should not hurt their religious feelings.”

As per the AIUDF President, the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a public appeal in 2008 urging people to refrain from sacrificing cows, as part of ‘Qurbani’ on ‘Bakrid’ festival, and it was pointed-out that there is no requirement to slain a cow.

“I am reiterating the same appeal again and urging my fellow believers to sacrifice an alternative animal and not the cow so that the religious sentiment of the majority population in the country is not hurt,” – stated Ajmal.

Id-uz-Zuha or ‘Bakrid’ is likely to fall on July 10.