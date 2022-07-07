Assam Floods : Centre Releases Over Rs 324 Crores From SDRF; CM Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister – Narendra Modi for the release of Rs 324.40 crores as ‘advance share’ of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Referring the move as “generous act”, CM Sarma remarked that the endeavour will help to combat the deluge and assist in making provisions for flood-affected victims.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “We’re immensely grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the generous act of the Central Government for release of Rs 324.40 cr as advance share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This will help combat the current floods & as also in making provisions for flood victims.”

According to the office memorandum released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, “The Government of Assam has requested for release of 2nd instalment of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), in advance, for the year 2022-23 for undertaking relief measures in the calamities affected areas.”

“The request of the state government has been considered in this Ministry and it has been decided with the approval of the Union Home Minister, to recommend the release of the two instalments of the Central share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23, as immediate assistance, to the Government of Assam,” – the memorandum further reads.

“The Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) is, therefore, requested to kindly release the Central Share of SDRF, in advance, for the year 2022-23 as mentioned above to the State Government of Assam under intimation to this Ministry.” – added the release.