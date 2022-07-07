COVID-19 ‘Fourth Wave’ Hits Manipur; Follow CAB To Prevent Transmission : Health Director – K Rajo 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Health Director – K Rajo noted that rapid upsurge along COVID-19 cases in Manipur, during the last few days, demonstrates the emergence of “minor COVID-19 Fourth Wave”.

In order to avert transmission and eliminate the severe impacts of this pandemic, the Health Director has appealed masses to strictly follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Addressing the mediapersons, during the launch of 15-Days Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) at JNIMS in Imphal East; Rajo remarked that the directorate has undertaken all precautionary measures to handle any eventualities, such as – arrangement of COVID care centres among others.

“All hospitals and CMOs have been alerted and instructed to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, we have strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and immunization procedures,” – stated the Health Director.

“The wave will not be massive. Please stick to the Covid appropriate behaviour to contain it.” – he further added.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, pushing the total caseload to 1,37,345 and confining the death toll at 2,120 as of Wednesday. Out of the 22 positive cases, 11 were reported from Imphal West, five from Imphal East. While, Senapati District has reported 2 positive cases, and one each from Bishnupur, Chandel, Kakching and Ukhrul. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.1%.