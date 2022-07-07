Draupadi Murmu Visits Mizoram To Seek Support For Presidential Elections 

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu arrived in Mizoram on Thursday, to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.

She is expected to meet the MPs, legislators and ministers of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led administration.

The presidential candidate was accompanied by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik, Member of Parliament (MP) – Dr Rajdeep Roy & BJP National Spokesperson – Sambit Patra.

Upon arriving at the airport, Murmu was received by the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga at Lengpui Airport.

Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram CM wrote “Welcome to #Mizoram Smt. @draupadimurmupr”

“Northeast India as a whole and #Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours.” – he further added.

Murmu had been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections.