Draupadi Murmu Visits Mizoram To Seek Support For Presidential Elections 

- NET Web Desk
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate – Draupadi Murmu arrived in Mizoram on Thursday, to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated to be held on July 18.
She is expected to meet the MPs, legislators and ministers of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led administration.
The presidential candidate was accompanied by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State (MoS) of Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik, Member of Parliament (MP) – Dr Rajdeep Roy & BJP National Spokesperson – Sambit Patra.
Upon arriving at the airport, Murmu was received by the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga at Lengpui Airport.
Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram CM wrote “Welcome to #Mizoram Smt. @draupadimurmupr”
Welcome to #Mizoram Smt. @draupadimurmupr @narendramodi @AmitShah @sarbanandsonwal @TheAshokSinghal @Lalruatkima_Rka pic.twitter.com/w2rS27UfBU
— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 7, 2022
“Northeast India as a whole and #Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours.” – he further added.
Northeast India as a whole and #Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours.@narendramodi @AmitShah @sarbanandsonwal @TheAshokSinghal @robertroyte @Lalruatkima_Rka @BJP4Mizoram pic.twitter.com/qVBNvMpI1s
— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 7, 2022
Murmu had been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections.
Its worthy to note that Murmu is a tribal leader, who if elected, would become the first tribal President and second female President of India. Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the BJP-led NDA Presidential candidate was sworn-in as Jharkhand’s first woman Governor in 2015.