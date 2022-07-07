Manipur Government Mulls To Develop ‘Makhel Village’ Into Heritage Site

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government intends to develop the renowned ‘Makhel Village’ as a heritage site; thereby highlighting its strong cultural & historical link with the Ahom, Meitei & Naga Communities.

Development of this hamlet into a heritage destination, will transform the location as one of the key tourist site in Senapati District.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “Deliberated on the proposal to develop the heritage site at Makhel village in Senapati. The Makhel village is considered to have a strong significance to the Ahom, Meitei and Naga community. This place will be one of they key tourist destinations in Senapati district.”

It is believed that the Meiteis, the Ahoms of Assam, and Naga Community once lived in harmony at Makhel Village in Manipur’s Senapati District.

Besides, the local populace of Makhel have expressed their desire for designating the hamlet as a ‘Heritage village’, in order to highlight its rich cultural significance. They further added that Makhel village with its monuments, monoliths among other features is an epitome of tribal culture.