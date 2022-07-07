Manipur : Large Stash Of Contraband Substances Seized From Moreh-Imphal Bus; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, a team of the Lilong Police Station in collaboration with the 16 Assam Rifles (E-Coy) apprehended two drug traffickers from a Moreh-Imphal Passenger Bus, and confiscated a massive stash of narcotics from their possession.

According to police reports, the security forces have recovered 40,000 WY tablets from the possession of these accused.

The two accused have been identified as – Ph Rjaque and his wife – Ngaikim Baite @ Rajiya. Both of them were residents of Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi near Kaleikhong bridge.

Meanwhile, on further investigation, Md Azad Khan, a resident of Turel Ahanbi, who was supposed to receive the consignment have also been arrested.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N.Biren Singh wrote “War on Drugs 2.0 A team of Lilong PS and 16 AR( E- Coy) Lilong have apprehended two drug peddlers from a Moreh-Imphal passenger bus and recovered 40,000 WY tablets from the accused. The two accused were identified as Ph Rjaque(36) and his wife Mrs Ngaikim Baite @ Rajiya (33).”