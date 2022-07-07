Manipur : Security Tightened In Moreh; After Mob Torches ‘Myanmar Army Sentry Post’ Over Killing Of 2 Tamils 

NET Web Desk

Security has been tightened in Moreh, after mob from Manipur entered neighbouring Myanmar and torched a small army sentry post, marking protest against the killing of two Tamil men in the nation.

Additional personnel of the local police and paramilitary forces were stationed in Moreh of Tengnoupal district, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed since Wednesday.

“The Manipur government is doing its best to bring home the bodies of the two Tamils. We are waiting for the Myanmar and India governments to sort out ways to hand over the bodies,” – informed the Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister – Letpao Haokip.

Its worthy to note that two Tamil youths, identified as – P. Mohon (28) and Aiyanaar (35) were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Myanmar’s Tamu, a town around two kilometres from the international border, on Tuesday.

The killings triggered unrest in Manipur’s border town – Moreh, leading demonstrators move a few metres inside Myanmar and torch the sentry post over the “failure” of the country’s administration to hand-over the mortal remains of the Tamil youths.

According to the Tengnoupal Deputy Commissioner – Mannuamching, all inhabitants of Moreh and surrounding villages have been advised to not venture into Myanmar without proper documents.

Six Moreh-based organizations, including the Tamil Sangam have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, requesting the state administration to initiate formalities with Myanmar to get the mortal remains.