Meghalaya Police Recovers 45 Stolen Vehicles; 17 Vehicle-Lifters Held 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Police have apprehended 17 members of an interstate gang of vehicle lifters in West Garo Hills district and recovered 45 stolen vehicles from different locations.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Garo Hills – V S Rathore, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) enquired the vehicle-theft cases registered during the past five years, leading to the arrest of 17 people and the recovery of 45 vehicles from Rajabala (11), Jengjal (12), Tura (2), Dadengre (13) and 7 from Bongaigaon (Assam).

Atleast 10 cases of vehicle thefts – 6 from Assam and 4 from Meghalaya – were solved with the arrest of the interstate gang members and seizure of the stolen vehicles; he informed.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma wrote “Dacoits from different areas tried to indulge in criminal activities to jeopardize the peace in Meghalaya but @wghpolice nabbed 17 dacoits & recovered 45 bikes & 17 mobile phones in a well synchronized operation”

Dacoits from different areas tried to indulge in criminal activities to jeopardize the peace in Meghalaya but @wghpolice nabbed 17 dacoits & recovered 45 bikes & 17 mobile phones in a well synchronized operation@MeghalayaPolice @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/N6iyCbc5In — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 7, 2022

“Kudos to @MeghalayaPolice. Urge all to support police to curb the menace of organized crime.”