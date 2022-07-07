Mizoram : Alleged Irregularities Linked With MGNREGS Implementation; Probe Ordered 

NET Web Desk

An anti-corruption official has ordered enquiry into the alleged irregularities, linked with the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), following a complaint lodged by the Mizoram BJP.

In light of alleged mismanagement related with the implementation of the centrally-sponsored scheme, the Lokayukta have recently instructed the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to launch a preliminary investigation against officials of the state’s Rural Development Department (RDD).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had claimed that irregularities existed in the distribution of material component works under the MGNREGS.

In addition, it claimed that MGNREGS implementation by the state government violated legal requirements.

It claimed that distribution of the material component works to DEC (District Employment Council), BEC (Block Employment Council) and VEC (Village Employment Council) in the ratio of 40:30:30, was against MGNREGS regulations.

“We have proof beyond doubt that a lot of money has been squandered in the system. It is a convenient tool for the ruling party to show favours and partisan considerations for its party workers,” the BJP had said in its complaint.

All VEC functions are arrogated by the block and district authorities, transacting all funds through Block office (BDO/BEC) and District Office (DRDA/DEC) which is totally against the spirit of the system and democratic norms; the party further added.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Central Schemes Monitoring & Vigilance Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram Pradesh on Monday called-upon the Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted a complaint for constituting a High Level Inquiry Committee to look into the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Material Component Corruption.

It had also submitted a complaint to Union Rural Development Minister – Faggan Singh Khulaste; and remarked that various Schemes and Programmes sanctioned for Mizoram has not been implemented in a proper manner.