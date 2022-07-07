Mizoram : Health Minister – Lalthangliana Visits Union Ministries; Submits DPR For Development In MSME, Health Department 

Mizoram's Health Minister - Dr R Lalthangliana with the Union Health Minister - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Health Minister of Mizoram – Dr R Lalthangliana today paid a visit to various union ministries in New Delhi; and submitted Detailed Project Report (DPR) for development in Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Health Department.

The Minister for Commerce & Industries, Higher & Technical Education – Dr R Lalthangliana called-on the Secretary of Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – B.B. Swain, and stated the need to improve industries in Mizoram.

He also requested for the Secretary’s support in ensuring the success of projects, such as – development of Industrial Growth Centres in Luangmual (Aizawl), Lunglei, Champhai and other districts of the state.

Later, Lalthangliana also called-on the Chairman of Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) – Aditya Mishra, IPS to discuss on the development of Mizoram Border Trade.

The LPAI Chairman told the Minister that Rs 170 crores Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted for the development of Kawrpuichhuah ICP has been revised and enhanced to Rs 552.25 crores; and has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) just two weeks back.

Besides, the Mizoram minister told Mishra that a DPR for upgradation of Zokhawthar LCS at Champhai district, Zorinpui LCS at Lawngtlai is currently under preparation.

Dr R Lalthangliana also visited the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare – Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at his office in the evening and submitted the concept paper prepared for the development of Zoram Medical College; and discussed the various projects undertaken by Mizoram Health & Family Welfare Department.