Nagaland : Assam Rifles Organized Medical Camp At Changsha Village; Ensuring Medical Facilities Reach Far-Flung Locations

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an attempt to ensure that medical facilities reach the local populace, the Tuensang Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter 7 Sector Assam Rifles/Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) today organized a ‘Medical Camp’ at Changsha Village in Nagaland’s Mon District.

The main aim of this medical camp was to provide free medical treatment to the local populace by a specially constituted medical team of this unit.

This team examined 118 villagers, including – 23 males, 38 females and 57 Children and gave requisite medicine for the ailments, besides distributing free medicine to the needy locals.

Meanwhile, the local populace have expressed their gratitude towards the Battalion and appreciated the efforts made by the paramilitary troop for noble cause of the society.