Sikkim Observes “A Day For Mother Earth”; Commendable Effort To Raise Awareness On Climate Change 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The state-level event to mark “A Day for Mother Earth” under the theme ‘Celebrating Nature – Say No to Single-Use Plastics’, a unique environmental initiative commenced by the ruling-Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, was held today at Fambonglho Wildlife Sanctuary, Pangthang.

An endeavour launched under visionary guidance of the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), this event was first celebrated in the year 2019, at South Sikkim’s Kyichudumura.

It aims to carry-out environment-friendly activities to address climate change, during which vehicular movement except those on emergency duty is halted across the northeastern state for 7 minutes from 11 AM.

Other activities initiated during the occasion, includes – plantation, cleaning-up surroundings and public places, promotion of reduce, reuse and recycle practices.

Each year on July 7, the Forest and Environment Department organizes befitting programmes at various levels to mark the occasion.

This year, the State-level event was graced by the Governor – Ganga Prasad as its chief guest and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as its guest of honour.

Before proceeding to Fambonglho Wildlife Sanctuary, the dignitaries and all attendees participated in a cleanliness drive along the stretch from Ganesh Tok complex to Tashi View Point and observed the seven-minute vehicular restriction from 11 AM to 11:07 AM.

During the Plant Conservatory, the chief guest also flagged-off Forest Department vehicles carrying saplings and seedlings for free distribution among the public. The vehicles would be engaged for a week throughout the district.

The programme at Golitar commenced with the plantation of saplings by the chief guest, the guest of honour and other dignitaries, followed by the formal welcome of the dignitaries at the Open-Air Biodiversity Theatre.