Sikkim : SNS To Organize ‘Mega-Peace Rally’ On July 11; Over Corruption Charges Levied Against Chief Secretary 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The issue of the alleged corruption charge against Chief Secretary SC Gupta took another leap as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) constituted today, witnessed the presence of almost all political parties and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) who decided to organize a mega peace rally on July 11 at MG Marg.

In this regard, the JAC constituted by Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS), opposition parties, and several organizations have agreed to stage the protest rally, highlighting corruption allegations made by SNS against Chief Secretary – SC Gupta. Interestingly BJP, an ally of the ruling party was also part of the meeting.

Its worthy to note that SNS, just few days back gave a three-days ultimatum to the state government for initiating action against the CS, over alleged corruption allegations.

SNS had threatened to come-out on the streets, if Mr. Gupta is not suspended and an inquiry is not initiated against him within 3 days.

The General Secretary of SNS – Passang Sherpa noted that “based on an investigation, we have also found that the signature on the cheque and company’s documents are the same, which demonstrates the company Analyst might be a dummy company.”