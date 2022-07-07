Tripura 2023 Assembly Polls : Pradesh BJP Gears Up For ‘Karyakarini Baithoks’ And Training Program

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 07, 2022 : Concluding the two-day long state-level executive meeting of Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the premises of Panchayati Raj Training Institute (PRTI) in Udaipur under Gomati district on Thursday, eyeing to win the assembly elections in 2023, the party top brasses decided to hold ‘Karyakarini Baithoks’ of 10 organizational districts, 60 mandals, and seven morchas in July while training programme will be organized in the first half of August next.

Speaking to the reporters at PRTI premises here in Udaipur on Thursday afternoon, BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that the executive committee meeting of Pradesh BJP was attended by 164 delegates comprising of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Party’s Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, state committee leaders, office-bearers, MLAs, ministers, MP, Morchas, districts, cells and departments’ leaders, etc. while the political resolution was placed by party’s state vice-president Rampada Jamatia and economic resolution was placed by vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

“On the first day of the meeting, elaborate discussions took place regarding the state-level and district-level functioning of the party while on the second day, the delegates discussed the functioning of seven Morchas. They also held talks about the position of each and every booth, its advantages, weaknesses, difficulties, etc. how to solve the problems and strengthen them. Accumulating several booths, Shakti Kendras are formed and ultimately form the mandal as a whole”, he added.

Chakraborty said “As part of ‘Seva Hi Sanghathan’, morchas play a significant role. Time-bound strategies have been adopted by the functionaries of 28 cells and departments to escalate the assigned works. The condition of ‘Prishtha Pramukhs’ were also discussed elaborately. It has been decided that each and every booth will have to submit the present political scenario by July 31 to the state committee.”

Citing the meetings at different levels in Tripura, Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson said “All the ten organizational districts to hold their ‘Karyakarini Baithok’ (Executive Meeting) on July 10 next, followed by the meetings in all 60 mandals (assembly constituencies) on July 17 next and seven morchas state-level meeting on July 19 next.”

“Apart from this, the state-level training programme was scheduled to take place on July 27, 28 and 29 next at Kumarghat under Unakoti district, but due to some unavoidable reasons the training programme has been rescheduled to August 8, 9 and 10 next while the venue remained the same. In this training programme, a total of 15 agendas to be discussed and among them, 13 to be discussed by central leaders from Assam, Delhi and West Bengal while two will be discussed by state leaders”, he also added.

Mentioning about the employment segment in Tripura, Chakraborty told reporters that the delegates further discussed filling up the vacancies under different departments of the state government. They urged the government to issue advertisements to fill up the posts lying vacant. “It is widely seen that many highly qualified youths are enthusiastic in becoming job creators rather than becoming a job seeker. Hence, both party and government needs to encourage them in becoming self-reliant”, he also added.