Tripura : Week-Long ‘Kharchi Festival’ Unfolds With Religious Fervour & Gaiety 

NET Web Desk

The week-long renowned ‘Kharchi Festival’ of Tripura – offering prayers to 14 deities commenced from Thursday, in presence of thousands of devotees at Khayerpur, located on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly – Ratan Chakraborty led the bathing procession of the deities, early in the morning at River Haora.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, effigies of the deities after ablution have been carried back to the temple; which leads to the commencement of the occasion. However, out of these 14 idols, 11 idols are kept inside Andarmahal once the festivity gets over. Only three idols are been worshipped throughout the year.

Khar means sin and chi means cleaning. Hence, the festival is referred as “cleaning of sins” festival.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion. “Greetings on the start of Kharchi Puja. May the blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health, success and prosperity.” – he wrote.

Greetings on the start of Kharchi Puja. May the blessings of Chaturdash Devata always remain upon us. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health, success and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha also greeted the people on the occasion. “Wishing everyone a blessed Kharchi Puja. May the fourteen Gods bless our state with peace, prosperity and never ending progress.” – he wrote.

Wishing everyone a blessed Kharchi Puja. May the fourteen Gods bless our state with peace, prosperity and never ending progress. pic.twitter.com/HK8kAWpQBr — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 7, 2022

Predominantly a tribal festival, but the ‘Kharchi Festival’ owes its origins to the Hindu religion. Devotees and saints from across India and neighbouring Bangladesh also participates in the festival.

During the festival, only heads of the deities – Shiva, Durga, Vishnu, Lakshmi, Vani or Saraswati, Kumar or Kartikeya, Ganapa or Ganesha, Brahma, Prithivi, Abdhi or Samudra, Ganga, Sikhi or Agni, Kamadeva and Himadri are been worshipped.

If reports are taken into account, a cruel king named Tripur was killed by Lord Shiva, after been exasperated with his atrocities.

Following Tripur’s death, his wife – Queen Hirabati started ruling the kingdom. Later, Hirabati prayed to Lord Shiva for a descendant and was blessed with a son named Trilochan – who incorporated of three eyes.

It is believed that Trilochan was the king who first established the fourteen deities and led the ‘Kharchi Puja’ as a royal celebration of Tripura.