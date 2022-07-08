Ahead Of SNS’ ‘Mega-Peace Rally’; Section-144 Clamped In Sikkim  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Days after the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) constituted the Joint Action Committee (JAC) over corruption allegations against the Chief Secretary – SC Gupta, and cautioned about mega-peace rally on July 11 at MG Marg, the Office of District Collectorate has imposed Section 144 across different locations of Sikkim.

According to the concerned order, “Whereas, it has come to our notice from Police and some intelligence source that there is a likelihood of some people leading a procession and rally in and around MG Marg which may lead to a breach of peace resulting in the law and order situation in Gangtok.”

“And now, whereas, I am of the opinion that it is necessary to prohibit people from conducting such procession and rally in the following areas, carrying any weapons, arms and ammunitions including lathis in order to prevent any untoward incident which may further lead to disturbance to public peace and tranquility reads order issued by thr office of the District Collectorate,” – the communique further reads.

The areas where Section 144 have been enforced are : Entire stretch of MG Marg; Road from Zero Point to Tashiling Secretariat; Road from TNA junction to Palace gate; Tibet Road to Assembly junction; Road leading to the Hon’ble High Court of Sikkim.

“It hereby prohibits in the above areas, any assembly of five or more persons conducting procession, sloganeering, shouting, rioting, protesting, staging a dharna or demonstration, picketing, postering, wall writing or carrying out any other activity whatsoever it may be, which may cause disturbance to the public peace and tranquility. Since the circumstance of the situation do not admit serving of notice in due time upon the persons against whom this order is directed, this order is passed ex-parte. The order shall come into force from July 9, 2022 at 9 AM and shall remain in force till July 12 at 6 PM.” – the order adds.