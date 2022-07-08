Arunachal Governor Presents Citation To ‘110 Infantry Battalion TA Of Madras Regiment’ For Social Assistance 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) today presented the Governor’s Citation to ‘110 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (TA) of Madras Regiment’, a model unit for their professionalism, commendable social interface & valuable assistance to the civil society.

The Governor’s Citation was received by Commanding Officer (CO), Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer; Subedar Major Murugan R; and Sepoy E Shiva Prasad.

The Governor praised Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer and all Ranks of the 110 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS for their great professional, operational and civic deeds, and for their bonhomie with the local populace.

He remarked that in true traditions of the TA, the Battalion has been effectively contributing towards the social amelioration in its area.

“The Battalion personnel have regularly been donating blood for the needy and taken the initiative to organize a ‘Reach out’ to all Veer Naris and Next of Kins of the fallen Heroes of the Battalion for ensuring their wellbeing,” he said.

The Governor stated that the Battalion organized numerous rallies along Institutes in and around Coimbatore, as part of its function as a motivating force, encouraging and inspiring the local youth to enlist in the Indian Armed Forces.

It has also revitalized the “Kalaripayattu–Martial Art” in the Regiment as well as in Coimbatore city by preparing the ‘Kovai Warriors Team’, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor wrote “Presented Governor’s Citation today to 110 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (TA) of Madras Regiment, a Model Unit, for their professionalism, commendable social interface & valuable assistance to the civil society.”

“Commanding Officer, Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Subedar Major Murugan R and Sepoy E Shiva Prasad received the citation.” – he further added.

Commanding Officer, Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Subedar Major Murugan R and Sepoy E Shiva Prasad received the citation. pic.twitter.com/giMWFKksta — Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) (@BrigMishra) July 8, 2022

This Battalion is located at Coimbatore, and has frequently been deployed on operational duties in Jammu & Kashmir.